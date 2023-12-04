American woman killed in shark attack in the Bahamas

The woman was believed to be in her 40s and from Boston.

An American woman has been killed by a shark while paddleboarding in the Bahamas, according to the Royal Bahamas Police Force.

The woman was paddleboarding with a male relative near the back of the Sandals resort, about three-quarters of a mile out to sea, when she was attacked, police said.

A lifeguard responded on a rescue boat, police said. CPR was administered but the injuries to the right side of her body were too severe, police said.

The woman, whose name has not been released, was believed to be in her 40s and from Boston, police said.

Five people were killed worldwide in unprovoked shark attacks last year: one in the U.S., two in Egypt and two in South Africa, according to the Florida Museum of Natural History's International Shark Attack File.

ABC News' Will Gretsky contributed to this report.

