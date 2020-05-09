shark attack

26-year-old surfer dies after shark attack off Santa Cruz coast, officials say

APTOS, Calif. -- A surfer was killed in a shark attack off a Santa Cruz County beach, state park officials said Saturday. The 26-year-old man was surfing off Manresa State Beach on the northern end of Monterey Bay around 1:30 p.m. when he was attacked by an unknown shark species, the California State Parks said in a statement.

The victim's name has not been released. Santa Cruz Sheriff's deputies notified the man's family.



The water one mile north and south of the attack will be closed for five days. Signs were posted warning beachgoers about the attack. The sign said the attack happened within 100 yards off shore.

"State Parks expresses its deepest sympathy to the family of the victim,'' the statement said.

The amount of surfing and swimming has been steady while local officials close the beach every day between 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. to deter a surge of visitors to the coastline during the coronavirus crisis.

Stay with ABC7 News for the latest developments.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societysanta cruzaptossurfingsharksoceansshark attack
Copyright © 2020 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
SHARK ATTACK
The ultimate close encounter, watch as a diver hand-feeds a tiger shark
Surfer bitten by shark off SoCal coast
9-year-old bitten by shark in knee-deep water
16-year-old narrowly escapes shark attack
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Tesla sues Alameda Co. over COVID-19 restrictions, Musk threatens to move HQ out of CA
Doctors ask for transparency on what hospitals have received FDA approved drug for COVID-19
Gov. Newsom formally endorses Joe Biden for president
Silicon Valley engineer forced to return millions he received for promised ventilators
Little Richard, rock 'n' roll pioneer, dead at 87
Coronavirus: Tesla to sue Alameda Co. over public health order, CEO Musk says
FDA authorizes 1st antigen test with rapid results
Show More
'San Jose Al Fresco:' City's plans for post-pandemic business
Mick Jagger, Quincy Jones react to the death of Little Richard
Newsom hints Phase 3 of reopening CA is closer than we thought
Longtime Santa Rosa pie shop closes due to COVID-19
Coronavirus: Updated number of COVID-19 cases, deaths in Bay Area
More TOP STORIES News