Shark bites teen girl while she's boogie boarding in Florida

SARASOTA, Florida -- A 16-year-old girl is recovering after a shark bit her foot while she was boogie boarding in Florida.

Jackie Jozaitis was in knee-high water off the coast of Amelia Island on Friday when the attack happened.

The teen said she ran onto the beach, where a friend helped wrap the injury with a towel and elevated her foot.

"The main thing for me to come out of this was to make sure of your surroundings and to be knowing of what's happening around you. Because maybe if I had decided not to go during sunrise... that's when the sharks feed during sunrise and we didn't know that, " Jozaitis told WWSB.

The bite was near Jozaitis' Achilles tendon.

Doctors told her she can't put any weight on her foot for at least six weeks.

'I will be OK:' 17-year-old girl bitten by shark had leg amputated, hands damaged
EMBED More News Videos

A 17-year-old girl was bitten by a shark near Atlantic Beach on Sunday afternoon.



21-year-old American woman killed in Bahamas shark attack
EMBED More News Videos

A 21-year-old woman from Torrance was attacked by three sharks and killed while snorkeling with her family in the Bahamas, officials said.



Shark bites 8-year-old boy at North Carolina's Bald Head Island
EMBED More News Videos

An 8-year-old boy was bitten by a shark Sunday afternoon at Bald Head Island.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
floridasharksu.s. & worldshark attack
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Who is Finnegan Lee Elder?
Students from SF confess to stabbing officer in Rome, Italian police say
Building a Better Bay Area: Housing Crisis
Extreme heat heading to Bay Area, officials warn residents to brace for blazing temps
Driver who left scene after SF crash that injured 4 turns herself in
SF mayor talks safety with Civic Center merchants, residents
San Francisco Marathon expected to impact weekend traffic
Show More
President Trump threatens France with new tax on wine
LAPD officer killed, 1 other person wounded in Lincoln Heights
David Ortiz released from hospital for home rehabilitation
ICE raids, election referenced in Oakland pub's avocado price increase explanation
TIPS: How to keep pets safe in hot weather
More TOP STORIES News