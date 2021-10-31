Sports

San Jose Sharks lose 7 team members, head coach to COVID-19 protocol

SAN JOSE, Calif. -- Seven members of the Sharks and coach Bob Boughner were placed in the NHL's COVID-19 protocol on Saturday, delaying the start of San Jose's game against the Winnipeg Jets.

Forwards Andrew Cogliano, Jonathan Dahlen and Matt Nieto, defensemen Erik Karlsson, Jake Middleton, Radim Simek and Marc-Edouard Vlasic, along with Boughner were sidelined.

The team did not confirm that any of the players or Boughner tested positive, just that they were placed in COVID-19 protocol.

The start of Saturday's game was delayed 30 minutes.

Sharks center Logan Couture also missed the game due to feeling ill, but the Sharks' captain was not placed in the league's COVID-19 protocol, the team said.

Sharks assistant coach John MacLean assumed head coaching duties. Development coach Mike Ricci also joined the bench.

The Sharks called up five players for Saturday's game from their AHL affiliate, the San Jose Barracuda: Forwards John Leonard and Nick Merkley and defensemen Jaycob Megna, Nicolas Meloche and Ryan Merkley (no relation to Nick Merkley).

Barracuda forward Noah Grego was also placed on the NHL's COVID-19 protocol.

