Shasta College houses hundreds of heartbroken Carr Fire evacuees

550+ staying at @ShastaCollege, serving as evacuation center. Many people are patients f/2 nearby hospitals 🏥 that were evacuated. It is sweltering 😓 at over 103-degrees. #CarrFire 🔥 pic.twitter.com/wlrLAwC16m — Dion Lim (@DionLimTV) July 27, 2018

Nice to see a smile 😊 among the ashy haze in Redding. Michelle the sheriff's office chaplain is handing out Beanie Babies 🐻 to kids in need of some cheering up. #carrfire pic.twitter.com/IMOnwLQBuU — Dion Lim (@DionLimTV) July 28, 2018

Getting reports that everyone here should wear masks 😷 the air quality is so bad. #CarrFire 🔥 https://t.co/gcDxKa2cVN — Dion Lim (@DionLimTV) July 27, 2018

It being summer, you'd expect a college campus to be empty, but there are more than 550 people calling it home for possibly many nights."I miss home and I'm hoping nobody else loses their house or their life," said one evacuee.Rows upon rows of cots line the gymnasium at Shasta College. It's just one of several evacuation centers set up by the Red Cross on campus."The situation blew up overnight. It went from 20,000 to 45,000 acres," said Amanda Ree of the Red Cross.Along with the onslaught of donated supplies, medical stations tended to many who were evacuated from nearby hospitals and clinics. Those with respiratory conditions are feeling the brunt of the triple-digit heat.Patrick Perry's mother-in-law is also in need of Oxygen. "It's tough for me too because I have epilepsy so it's tough dealing with the heat," he said. "But I'm a young guy. I'm trying to look out for my mom and dad first."Air conditioning units have been so overworked in the hot, dry conditions that some of the nearly 600 evacuees on campus have had to seek respite in tents under trees with their families. Others like Jenny Mortensen are frantically trying to find their loved ones. Her husband is missing."He left this morning to look for a hotel room," Mortensen told ABC7 News. "I told him not to leave because he wasn't going to find anything."Nearly 10 hours later, and with her two kids in tow, Mortensen waits along with everyone else, to get the all clear to return home. In her case, she also wants to be reunited with the love of her life."I don't care. I don't care about anything in the house. I just want my husband and to know that he is safe."