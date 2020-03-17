'It's kind of weird': Walnut Creek residents adapt to Bay Area's shelter-in-place order

WALNUT CREEK (KGO) -- People who ventured out on the first day of sheltering place described it as weird, strange and eerie."It's kind of weird. I have been working here for a few years and I have never seen this place this empty," said Clyde Park about downtown Walnut Creek. He was headed to work at a doctor's office.He was getting coffee at Starbucks which is allowed to be open for grab and go only."I am not sure what I am going to eat for lunch because all the restaurants are closed around our office," he said.Some places, like Philz coffee, chose to close even though they are allowed to be open. Restaurants can be open for take-out only. The Hick'ry Pit in Walnut Creek is open and is expecting to do a decent amount of take-out business. The restaurant is also offering free delivery for orders more than $40 for Rossmoor, a senior community in Walnut Creek.The DMV is considered essential business and is open, but they are only allowing ten people inside at a time. Teenagers showing up to take their drivers test are allowed in, but mom or dad have to wait outside.Joey Cruz decided to get his license renewed now in case officials do decide to shut it down later."It's fast, it's quick, there's not a lot of people inside, that's great," Cruz said.People were also at the post office Tuesday morning, which is still open.Daniela Costa was grateful it was still open but decided she didn't like the feeling of being out."It's a little freaky and scary. I am ready to go home. I am ready to be at home," she said.A shelter-in-place has been issued for at least six Bay Area counties, including San Francisco.Businesses providing "essential" services throughout the Bay Area will remain open.Those include grocery stores, pharmacies, doctors' offices, and hospitals. Banks, gas stations and auto shops can also stay open.Restaurants are allowed to open but are limited to takeout and delivery only.