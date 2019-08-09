Shelter in place lifted after sighting of man possibly with gun on SJ State campus

SAN JOSE, Calif. (KGO) -- According to San Jose State University, the shelter in place has been lifted after reports of a man possibly with a gun on campus.

Police are still advising people to stay out of the area.




Students received a text message alert.

According to officers, they responded to East Santa Clara Street and North 2nd Street on a weapons call. Someone reported a man brandished a gun. Arriving officers spotted a possible suspect and the suspect fled into the campus in the area of South 4th Street and West San Carlos Street.

The suspect is described as an adult male, 5'6", 130 lbs, wearing a black shirt, blue jeans and a black backpack.

The report originates from Spartan Complex, which houses the school's athletic facilities, kinesiology department and indoor aquatic center.

According to the universities information officer, the sighting has not been confirmed.




