Shelter-in-place lifted at 3 Santa Clara schools after suspicious device investigation

By
SANTA CLARA, Calif. (KGO) -- A shelter-in-place order has been lifted after a suspicious device investigation at Bowers Park in Santa Clara, police said.

Bowers Elementary School, Cabrillo Middle School and The Cabrillo Montessori School of Silicon Valley had been sheltering in place.

An all-clear was given after the Santa Clara County bomb squad rendered the device safe.

A number of roads in the area were blocked for the investigation but have since reopened.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
santa claraschoolshelter in placesuspicious packagestudents
Copyright © 2019 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Police investigate stabbing on BART train
ABC7 Originals Documentary: 'The Earthquake Effect'
J&J recalls baby powder after trace asbestos found in bottle
Police investigate after body found at park in San Rafael
High Surf Advisory issued for entire Bay Area coastline
PG&E executives to appear before state utility regulators
Oracle co-CEO Mark Hurd dies at 62
Show More
World's 1st female spacewalking team makes history
Robin Williams mural in SF will disappear this week
WATCH IN 60: Mobile fitness gym, 50 best dates in the USA, job for Disney lovers
Mandatory evacuation order lifted in Lake County caused by wildland fire
Which buildings are more likely to fall during a Bay Area quake?
More TOP STORIES News