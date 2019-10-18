Shelter-in-place lifted at 3 Santa Clara schools after suspicious device investigation

SANTA CLARA, Calif. (KGO) -- A shelter-in-place order has been lifted after a suspicious device investigation at Bowers Park in Santa Clara, police said.Bowers Elementary School, Cabrillo Middle School and The Cabrillo Montessori School of Silicon Valley had been sheltering in place.An all-clear was given after the Santa Clara County bomb squad rendered the device safe.A number of roads in the area were blocked for the investigation but have since reopened.