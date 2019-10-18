Shelter-in-place lifted at 3 Santa Clara schools after suspicious device investigation

SANTA CLARA, Calif. (KGO) -- A shelter-in-place order has been lifted after a suspicious device investigation at Bowers Park in Santa Clara, police said.
Bowers Elementary School, Cabrillo Middle School and The Cabrillo Montessori School of Silicon Valley had been sheltering in place.
An all-clear was given after the Santa Clara County bomb squad rendered the device safe.
A number of roads in the area were blocked for the investigation but have since reopened.
