Shelter-in-place lifted at Santa Clara's Mission College after report of person armed with knife, campus says

SANTA CLARA, Calif. (KGO) -- A shelter-in-place order was lifted at Mission College in Santa Clara Monday afternoon after failed efforts to locate a man believed to be armed with a knife at the Gillmor Center on the community college campus.

According to the college, police were searching for a suspect described as a white man in his 50s with grey curly hair and circular clear glasses.

The man was believed to be wearing a flannel black and blue shirt and was armed with a silver bladed knife, campus officials said.

The incident was first reported by the college around 1 p.m.

The shelter-in-place order was lifted shortly after 2 p.m., campus officials said on Twitter.

Police did not locate the suspect and warn students and staff to remain on alert.

Those with information on the suspect are asked to contact police at (408) 299-3233.

Mission College is a community college located at 3000 Mission College Boulevard in Santa Clara.

