Shen Yun, a brand new show is coming to the Bay Area!

A performance that truly matters, for each and every one of us. This is what you've been waiting for. Shen Yun Performing Arts is coming to San Jose, San Francisco and Berkeley, December 26th through January 12th.

Enter for your chance to win a four-pack of tickets to see a performance at The War Memorial Opera House in San Francisco.

Enter daily, Monday, 12/9/24 through Sunday, 12/15/24 at 11:55 p.m. PT., simply press the ENTER HERE button below.

Official Rules

For more information about the show or to buy tickets, visit www.ShenYun.com/CA.