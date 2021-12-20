Shen Yun Performing Arts is back on the stage at the San Francisco Opera House from January 2nd to 9th.
Enter for your chance to win a four-pack of tickets to see Shen Yun Performing Arts on Friday, January 7, 2022,
Enter daily, Monday, 12/20/21 through Sunday, 12/26/21 at 11:55 p.m. PT.
Official Rules
Shen Yun invites you to travel back to the magical world of ancient China. Experience a lost culture through the incredible art of classical Chinese dance, and see legends come to life. Shen Yun makes this possible by pushing the boundaries of the performing arts, with a unique blend of stunning costuming, high-tech backdrops, and an orchestra like no other. Be prepared for a theatrical experience that will take your breath.
Hurry to visit ShenYun.com/CA to purchase your tickets when there are still some seat options available for you. San Francisco Opera House requires vaccine proof for all shows.
