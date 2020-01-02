2 Sonoma County deputies injured in crash responding to domestic violence call

Two deputies injured as they responded to a domestic violence call. The collision occurred on Highway 12 near Melita Road, Santa Rosa. One deputy was transported to an area hospital with moderate injuries. Press release to follow. pic.twitter.com/1Az5xWo6ES — Sonoma Sheriff (@sonomasheriff) January 2, 2020

SONOMA, Calif. -- Two Sonoma County deputies were injured Wednesday evening in a crash on state Highway 12 that closed the road for about two hours, according to the California Highway Patrol and the sheriff's office.The crash occurred at Melita Road shortly before a Sig-alert was issued at 6:19 p.m.Sheriff's officials said the deputies were responding to a domestic violence call.One deputy suffered moderate injuries and was taken to a hospital.State Highway 12 reopened in both directions on Wednesday evening around 8:05 p.m.CHP officials said 30 feet of metal guardrail was damaged as well as posts and a road sign.