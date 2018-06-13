Campers burning feces blamed for 500-acre Voltaire Fire in Carson City

EMBED </>More Videos

The Voltaire Fire in Carson City, Nevada, was apparently started by campers burning feces in a canyon, according to Carson City Sheriff Ken Furlong. (KOLO-TV)

RENO, Nev. --
Campers burning feces started a fire in a canyon near Carson City, Nevada, according to local officials.

The two campers who started the fire have been detained, Carson City Sheriff Ken Furlong told the Reno Gazette-Journal.

The Humboldt Toiyabe National Forest said in a tweet Wednesday morning that the 500-acre fire, dubbed the Voltaire Fire, was 15 percent contained.


Carson City Fire Chief Sean Slamon said firefighters had a tough time with the fire Tuesday night since they didn't have air support.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
wildfireforest firebrush fireu.s. & worldNevada
Top Stories
Oakland friends, teachers, church members mourn loss of Mollie Tibbetts
'Killing him is too easy': Golden State Killer victim reacts to trial
Man charged with murder in Mollie Tibbetts' death
Former Santa Rita inmate describes giving birth in isolation cell
Consumer Reports reveals the secrets to getting your dishes sparkly clean
VIDEO: Good Samaritans save man, woman, dog from submerged car in Long Beach
Paul Manafort found guilty on 8 counts in fraud trial
VIDEO: Golden State Killer victim 'Absolutely would testify' if asked
Show More
A timeline of Mollie Tibbetts' disappearance
Consumer Catch-up: Straw ban on governor's desk, FDA extends EpiPen expirations
Woman reports violent sexual assault on Stanford campus
URGENT SEARCH: Man kidnapped from SoCal held for $2 million ransom, FBI says
Mollie Tibbetts' murder: What we know about the suspect
More News