RENO, Nev. --Campers burning feces started a fire in a canyon near Carson City, Nevada, according to local officials.
The two campers who started the fire have been detained, Carson City Sheriff Ken Furlong told the Reno Gazette-Journal.
The Humboldt Toiyabe National Forest said in a tweet Wednesday morning that the 500-acre fire, dubbed the Voltaire Fire, was 15 percent contained.
As of 6:00 a.m., the fire was estimated at 500 acres and 15 percent contained, it is burning in sagebrush and grass vegetation and within portions of a previously burned area.
Carson City Fire Chief Sean Slamon said firefighters had a tough time with the fire Tuesday night since they didn't have air support.
The Associated Press contributed to this report.