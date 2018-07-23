Man won't be charged in deadly shooting over parking spot due to Florida's 'stand your ground' law

EMBED </>More Videos

Man shot and killed over a parking spot in Clearwater, Florida. (KTRK)

CLEARWATER, Florida --
Police say a Florida man was shot and killed over a parking space.

The incident in Clearwater was caught on surveillance camera.

Another man says he had the same argument with the suspected shooter a month ago.

"He flipped out saying he would shoot me. So when I left he called the owner of my company stating he was going to kill me," Rich Kelly told WFTS.

RELATED: 911 call released in Florida shooting incident involving George Zimmerman

Kelly says the man was upset he parked in a handicapped space.

It's also the same thing that Michael Drejka was upset about Thursday when he was yelling at a woman in the parking lot.

Surveillance video shows Markeis McGlockton leave the store to defend his girlfriend and shove Drejka hard to the ground.

Drejka then pulls out a gun and shoots McGlockton in the chest.

RELATED: George Zimmerman says Pres. Obama amped up racial tension against him

McGlockton died right in front of his 5-year-old son.

Store owner Ali Selous says McGlockton was a frequent customer who was there buying candy for his little boy.

"It's sad to see him die in front of his son...for a parking lot. For a stupid reason! Just to argue just to find someone to argue with," Selous said.

Selous also told WFTS that he had to call police a month ago when Drejka got into a yelling match with Kelly.

The Pinellas County Sheriff is not pressing charges against Drejka because of Florida's "Stand Your Ground" law.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
fatal shootingu.s. & worldparkinggunsshootingroad ragetrayvon martingeorge zimmermanFlorida
Related
Another website says it will sell Zimmerman gun
George Zimmerman charged with stalking man working on Trayvon Martin documentary
Top Stories
BART stabbing victim recalls horrific attack, loss of sister
Suspect ID'd in Oakland BART fatal stabbing
Heartbroken father demands justice after daughter stabbed at BART station
BART stabbing victim's godfather makes plea to black community
15-year-old girl, boyfriend charged with plotting to kill family
Containment for fire burning above Milpitas jumps overnight
Pompeo in Bay Area for summit with Australian leaders
Facebook Live shooting victim now able to whisper and eat
Show More
Man firing into Toronto cafes shoots 14 people, killing 2
Stinky corpse flower in bloom at Conservatory of Flowers
Chick-fil-A testing make-at-home meal kits in Atlanta
Ritz Cracker recall: Some products pose salmonella concerns
'Trump chicken' spotted in San Francisco Bay
More News