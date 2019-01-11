Sheriff says Wisconsin teen reunited with aunt

BARRON, Wis. --
Authorities say a Wisconsin teen who was abducted during an October home invasion in which her parents were killed has been reunited with an aunt and will see the rest of her relatives within hours.

Barron County Sheriff Chris Fitzgerald said at a news conference that Jayme Closs was taken back to her hometown of Barron on Friday. He says she has already met with an aunt and will be reunited with her other relatives on Friday night.

Fitzgerald says investigators have recovered more than one gun, including a shotgun consistent with the type of gun used to kill Jayme's parents, James and Denise Closs. He says the shotgun still needs to be tested to determine if it was the weapon used.

Authorities say Jayme managed to escape Thursday from a remote home near Gordon, which is about 60 miles (100 kilometers) north of Barron. They arrested 21-year-old Jake Thomas Patterson on homicide and kidnapping charges. His initial court hearing is scheduled for Monday and records show he doesn't have an attorney yet.
