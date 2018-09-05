KIDNAPPING

Sheriff: Masked suspects try to pull woman into vehicle at Lafayette BART station

This undated image shows lights on a Bay Area police vehicle. (KGO-TV)

LAFAYETTE, Calif. --
Two masked suspects attempted to pull a woman into their vehicle early this morning near the Lafayette BART station, according to the Contra Costa County Sheriff's Office.

Officers with the Lafayette Police Department were dispatched to the 3500 block of Mt. Diablo Boulevard around 4:25 a.m. today on report of a "battery incident."

They determined that the victim was walking toward the BART station when the attack occurred. She was able to break free and yell for help, however, and the suspects fled the scene.

A few hours later, just before 6:45 a.m., sheriff's officials announced via Twitter that the suspect vehicle had been located and the people inside had been detained. More information will be available later today.

Lafayette police detectives are investigating, and anyone with additional information about the crime is asked to call Sgt. T. Rossberg at (925) 299-3234 or can call dispatch at (925) 646-2441.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
kidnapkidnappingBARTbart policeattempted abductionLafayette
(Copyright 2018 by Bay City News, Inc. Republication, re-transmission or reuse without the express written consent of Bay City News, Inc. Is prohibited.)
Related
URGENT SEARCH: Man kidnapped from SoCal held for $2 million ransom, FBI says
Woman arrested for attempted kidnapping in Mountain View
KIDNAPPING
Woman made up kidnapping because she couldn't pay employees, police say
URGENT SEARCH: Man kidnapped from SoCal held for $2 million ransom, FBI says
Missing girl found alive nearly 24 years later
Woman arrested for attempted kidnapping in Mountain View
More kidnapping
Top Stories
VIDEO: Nike releases new commercial narrated by Kaepernick
Report: Raiders threaten to leave Oakland early if city files lawsuit
10 from Dubai flight hospitalized after JFK landing
New images of 'Captain Marvel' show Brie Larson in costume
Judge: Couple behind GoFundMe account must appear in court
Baby chimp named Lily rescued after being kept in small cage
Jeff Goldblum shows off piano skills during train station concert
Santa Rosa police say missing 2-year-old found
Show More
Pair of strong earthquakes hit Japan minutes apart
Sweet-tooths rejoice! Candytopia experience arrives in San Francisco
Man intentionally rams pickup truck into Dallas TV station
Bomb scare shuts down streets in San Francisco
Toyota recalls 192K hybrid models over fire hazard
More News