Two masked suspects attempted to pull a woman into their vehicle early this morning near the Lafayette BART station, according to the Contra Costa County Sheriff's Office.Officers with the Lafayette Police Department were dispatched to the 3500 block of Mt. Diablo Boulevard around 4:25 a.m. today on report of a "battery incident."They determined that the victim was walking toward the BART station when the attack occurred. She was able to break free and yell for help, however, and the suspects fled the scene.A few hours later, just before 6:45 a.m., sheriff's officials announced via Twitter that the suspect vehicle had been located and the people inside had been detained. More information will be available later today.Lafayette police detectives are investigating, and anyone with additional information about the crime is asked to call Sgt. T. Rossberg at (925) 299-3234 or can call dispatch at (925) 646-2441.