Sheriff: Woman breaks into home, pets dog, washes dishes, leaves

By MORGAN WINSOR
A woman was arrested in Ohio after she allegedly broke into a home, petted the family's dog and washed the dishes.

The Vinton County Sheriff's Office said it received a call Monday morning about a burglary at a residence in the village of Hamden, some 80 miles south of Columbus.

Deputies arrived at the home and spoke with an individual who said a woman had entered their residence through the back door, sat down on the couch and began to pet the family dog, then washed the dishes and left.

The individual told deputies they don't know the woman and she was never invited into their home. The home owner noted that the woman was acting very strange, according to the sheriff's office.

While deputies were interviewing the individual, the sheriff's office received a call that a woman matching the description of the suspect was knocking on doors of other residences in the area. A deputy located the woman and approached her.

The woman, identified as Cheyenne Ewing, appeared to be under the influence of narcotics and gave the deputy a false name. She told the deputy she had been up for two days straight, according to the sheriff's office.

Ewing was subsequently arrested for burglary and taken to the Southeastern Ohio Regional Jail in Nelsonville, where she is being held on $10,000 bond, according to jail records.
