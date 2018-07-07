Sheriff's deputies seeking information related to Monte Rio Beach pipe bomb

A police vehicle is seen in this undated image. (KGO-TV)

MONTE RIO, Calif. --
Sheriff's deputies disarmed a live pipe bomb at Monte Rio Beach in Monte Rio, Sonoma County, on Saturday, Sheriff's officials said.

Deputies responded to Monte Rio Beach at 20400 Bohemian Highway around 11 a.m. on Saturday, according to Sheriff's officials. The deputies found a live pipe bomb underneath the Monte Rio Bridge.

RELATED: Pipe bomb delivered to Novato police rendered safe

The deputies closed the bridge and evacuated the surrounding area.

The bomb squad responded to the scene and rendered the bomb safe, according to sheriff's officials. The beach re-opened around 12:30 p.m.

RELATED: Bomb squad says vehicle in Oakland tow yard emitting low amounts of radiation

Monte Rio Fire, the California Highway Patrol and Sonoma County park rangers assisted with the evacuation, Sheriff's officials said.

Anyone with information is encouraged to call the sheriff's office at (707) 565-2121.

Monte Rio Beach is the largest public beach on the lower Russian River, east of the Monte Rio Bridge and known locally as Big Rocky Beach.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
pipe bombbomb threatbeachessonoma countyMonte Rio
(Copyright 2018 by Bay City News, Inc. Republication, re-transmission or reuse without the express written consent of Bay City News, Inc. Is prohibited.)
Related
Pipe bomb sent to Novato police rendered safe
Bomb squad says vehicle in Oakland tow yard emitting radiation
Top Stories
'Killing him is too easy': Golden State Killer victim reacts to trial
Man charged with murder in Mollie Tibbetts' death
Paul Manafort found guilty on 8 counts in fraud trial
A timeline of Mollie Tibbetts' disappearance
URGENT SEARCH: Man kidnapped from SoCal held for $2 million ransom, FBI says
Mollie Tibbetts' murder: What we know about the suspect
List of worst U.S. states for teen drivers who text and drive
Mollie Tibbetts: Everything we know about the case
Show More
3 men face over 1K counts each of sexually abusing animals
Man charged with biting golfer's finger off in brawl
Plane carrying Post Malone, 15 others makes emergency landing
Spoiled Apple store robbery ends with crooks captured
Fmr. Trump attorney Michael Cohen pleads guilty to campaign finance charges
More News