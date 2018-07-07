Sheriff's deputies seeking information related to Monte Rio Beach pipe bomb

Sheriff's deputies disarmed a live pipe bomb at Monte Rio Beach in Monte Rio, Sonoma County, on Saturday, Sheriff's officials said.Deputies responded to Monte Rio Beach at 20400 Bohemian Highway around 11 a.m. on Saturday, according to Sheriff's officials. The deputies found a live pipe bomb underneath the Monte Rio Bridge.The deputies closed the bridge and evacuated the surrounding area.The bomb squad responded to the scene and rendered the bomb safe, according to sheriff's officials. The beach re-opened around 12:30 p.m.Monte Rio Fire, the California Highway Patrol and Sonoma County park rangers assisted with the evacuation, Sheriff's officials said.Anyone with information is encouraged to call the sheriff's office at (707) 565-2121.Monte Rio Beach is the largest public beach on the lower Russian River, east of the Monte Rio Bridge and known locally as Big Rocky Beach.