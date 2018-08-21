ALAMEDA COUNTY, Calif. (KGO) --Body camera video obtained by ABC7 News shows the Alameda County Sheriff's Office may have illegally recorded at least one confidential conversation between a juvenile suspect and his attorney.
According to the Chronicle, the person in the video with the body cam is a sheriff's sergeant.
In the video, he insinuates that recording privileged conversations may be standard practice.
The other official in the video is identified as a sheriff's lieutenant by the Chronicle. In the video, he appears to ask the sergeant about the legality of recording a confidential conversation between the suspect and his attorney.
Sheriff's Sergeant: "I gotta bring the public defender back first."
Sheriff's Lieutenant : "Do you record that, no?"
Sheriff's Sergeant: "It's not admissible, but I record it. What if he decides to molest him in there? Then we're on the hook, so."
California law states it's a felony to secretly record a conversation between a person in custody and the person's attorney.
The Alameda County Sheriff's Office says it's investigating after the public defender's office raised questions in Alameda County Superior Court about the recordings.
The Alameda County Sheriff's Office issued a statement to ABC7 News:
"We are very aware of the incident and are doing an internal review of all incidents involving juvenile offenders who met with assistant public defenders at our Eden Township Substation," said Sgt. Ray Kelly. "We have spoken with the public defender and assured him that attorney-client privileges are of the utmost importance. We can assure this will not happen again. We have an existing policy and have reviewed it with every officer assigned to that station. We are fully cooperative and committed to transparency."