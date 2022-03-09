sherri papini

Judge says Sherri Papini, woman accused of faking 2016 kidnapping, can be released from jail

Papini disappeared while jogging in 2016. She turned up three weeks later and had a 'brand' on her right shoulder.
EMBED <>More Videos

Sherri Papini appears in court

REDDING, Calif. -- A Northern California woman who was arrested last week for faking her own 2016 kidnapping and lying to federal agents investigating the alleged abduction can be released from jail, a federal judge ruled Tuesday.

Sherri Papini, 39, can be released after her family posts a $120,000 bond, which they were expected to do later Tuesday, The Sacramento Bee reported.

RELATED: Redding woman Sherri Papini arrested for allegedly faking 2016 kidnapping to live with ex-boyfriend
EMBED More News Videos

Redding woman Sherri Papini was arrested for allegedly faking her 2016 kidnapping, the Justice Department announced Thursday.



During a virtual detention hearing, U.S. Magistrate Judge Jeremy D. Peterson agreed with Papini's attorney that she wasn't a flight risk or a threat to the community.

She was arrested Thursday on charges of lying to federal agents about being kidnapped and defrauding the state's victim compensation board of $30,000.
Papini, of Redding, was found on Thanksgiving Day in 2016 after three weeks of searching in California and several nearby states. She had bindings on her body and injuries including a swollen nose and a "brand" on her right shoulder.

She had been reported missing Nov. 2. She told authorities at the time that she had been kidnapped at gunpoint by two Hispanic women, even providing descriptions to an FBI sketch artist along with extensive details of her purported abduction.

VIDEO: Keith Papini talks to '20/20' about wife's abduction
EMBED More News Videos

Keith Papini is giving his first TV interview about his wife Sherri, the Redding mother who survived being abducted for three weeks.



In reality, authorities said, she was staying with a former boyfriend nearly 600 miles (966 kilometers) away from her home in Orange County, in Southern California, and hurt herself to back up her false statements.

Papini's abduction hoax cost Shasta County, state and federal taxpayers, crime victims and donors more than $200,000, according to prosecutors and the Shasta County Sheriff's Office.

Papini is charged with lying to a federal agent as recently as August 2020, when authorities said they confronted her with evidence that she had made up her story and warned her that lying was a crime.

You can see all of ABC7's previous coverage of Papini's case here.'

The video above is from a previous report.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
californiaarrestkidnappingsherri papiniu.s. & worldinvestigationmissing womanmissing person
Copyright © 2022 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
SHERRI PAPINI
Family of NorCal woman accused of fake kidnapping 'appalled' by arrest
Sherri Papini arrested for allegedly faking 2016 kidnapping
Surveillance video shows Sherri Papini's reappearance
FBI releases sketches of suspects in Sherri Papini kidnapping case
TOP STORIES
ABC7's new 24/7 live stream offers local news, weather
Calls for more accountability after Danville officer sentencing
SF street sign 'renamed' in support of Ukraine after Russian invasion
GOP-backed effort to repeal Prop 47 reportedly fails
McDonald's, Starbucks, Coke, Pepsi all suspend business in Russia
EXCLUSIVE: Bloodied man in hospital gown breaks into SF woman's home
'Don't Say Gay' bill passed by Florida legislature, heads to DeSantis
Show More
COVID-19 linked to brain abnormalities, studies show
Biden bans Russian oil imports, warns of 'costs' to Americans
SJ Ukrainian tech workers help efforts at home as war unfolds
COVID updates: COVID testing center opens at Moscone Center in SF
Proud Boys leader arrested, charged with conspiracy in Capitol riot
More TOP STORIES News