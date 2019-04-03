robbery

Watch this: shirtless man calmly robs Safeway gas station store

A shirtless man calmly walked into a Safeway gas station store in Anderson, California and robbed it.

ANDERSON, Calif. (KGO) -- Stores frequently have signs posted saying "no shoes, no shirt, no service" but that didn't faze a bandit in Shasta County.

Just after 5 AM on March 30th, police say a man without a shirt walked into the Safeway gas station store in Anderson and robbed it.

The suspect was fully clothed otherwise and had a bandana over his face to hide his identity.

You can see him in the video walk up to the clerk and point a knife at him. The clerk then calmly opens up the register and takes out some cash, handing it to the suspect.

The shirtless man then runs out of the store as the clerk watches. Investigators say the suspect went behind the business, possibly escaping in a truck.
