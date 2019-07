VALLEJO, Calif. (KGO) -- Vallejo police released surveillance video of a shootout in which it appears at least four suspects were firing at each other for an unknown reason.On May 30, police say they responded to multiple reports of shots being fired near Ohio and Mendocino streets.Over 30 expended casings were found at the scene, police say.The two vehicles police say were involved in the shooting are a blue BMW and a white sedan.The Vallejo Police Department is encouraging anyone who may be a witness or who has additional information to contact the Vallejo Police Department Detective Division at 707-648-4524.