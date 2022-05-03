Sacramento authorities to announce 'significant update' in K Street mass shooting investigation

Sacramento County District Attorney Anne Marie Schubert and Sacramento Police Department Chief Katherine Lester will make the announcement during a press conference that's scheduled to start at 3 p.m. and will be live-streamed in the media player above.
27-year-old Smiley Martin is one of three suspects, including his 26-year-old brother Dandrae Martin. Both are in custody right now in connection to Sunday's shooting.
"Smiley Martin and his brother, we believe, were together during this incident," said Sgt. Zach Eaton of the Sacramento Police Department.
Dandrae was in front of a judge for the first time Tuesday facing assault and illegal firearm possession charges.
Smiley, who was shot during the incident, will be booked into the Sacramento County Main Jail when his medical condition improves. He is no stranger to the law.
The California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation confirms that Smiley was released a little more than a month ago, in February of 2022 after serving nearly five and a half years of a ten-year sentence.
