Shooting in Canadian city leaves at least 4 dead, police say

At least four people were killed Friday morning in a shooting in Canada's eastern city of Fredericton, police said.
The Fredericton Police Force confirmed via Twitter that there were "multiple fatalities" from a shooting in the area of Brookside Drive between Main and Ring Road in the capital of in New Brunswick province. Among the dead were two police officers.
Authorities urged the public to avoid the area and to "stay in their homes with doors locked" as they responded to the scene of the shooting.
A couple hours later, police tweeted that one suspect was in custody.
This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.
