Shooting in Daly City bowling alley leaves 1 critically injured

A shooting at the Classic Bowling Center in Daly City on Saturday night critically injured one person, according to Daly City police.Police said the shooting was called in at 9:19 p.m. Saturday, at the bowling center at 900 King Drive in Daly City. According to police, officers arrived to find the victim, a man, suffering from at least one gunshot wound.The man was taken to San Francisco General Hospital and is currently listed in critical condition, police said.No further information was immediately available.