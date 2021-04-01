Multiple people shot at SoCal building, shooter in custody

By ABC7.com staff

Several people were shot - some possibly fatally - at a building complex in the city of Orange Wednesday night, officials say.

ORANGE, Calif. -- Several people were shot - some possibly fatally - at an office complex in the city of Orange in Southern California Wednesday night, officials say.

The shooting was first reported around 5:25 p.m. at 202 West Lincoln Avenue, Orange police say.

Police say there were several victims at the scene, and some may have been killed. Exact details were not immediately available.

Officers confronted the suspect and an officer-involved shooting occurred.

The suspected shooter was in custody and transported to a hospital in unknown condition.

DEVELOPING: This story will be updated.
