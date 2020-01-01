2 people shot in San Francisco on New Year's Eve, police say

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- Two people were shot on New Year's Eve in San Francisco, according to police.

It happened near Franklin and Bay Streets.

Police say officers found the victims, two men with gunshot wounds, just before 9:45 pm.

Both were rushed to the hospital. One is in life-threatening condition and one is in non-life threatening condition, police said.

So far no arrests have been made and there is no word on any suspects.

Stay with ABC7 News for the latest details on this developing story.
