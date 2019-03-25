Crime & Safety

Shooting in Walnut Creek shocks community, suspect remains at large

A man was shot and robbed in downtown Walnut Creek on Sunday night. No arrests have been made, according to police.

WALNUT CREEK, Calif. (KGO) -- A shooting in downtown Walnut Creek has shocked the community.

It happened in a Union Bank parking lot around 9:45 Sunday night at the corner of Mt. Diablo Boulevard and Locust Street.

"Oh my God, that's terrible," said Marissa Carrozza as she headed in to work Monday morning.



Police are investigating it as a possible robbery, but are also looking into all possibilities.

The victim was shot but police are still trying to confirm whether anything was stolen. No arrests have been made.

The victim was treated and released from the hospital.

A lot of people can't believe it happened in Walnut Creek.

"It's very upscale. It's very safe. Someone getting shot here is unbelievable, especially here. This is my bank," said Jeff Langner.

For reference, this happened right across the street from Walnut Creek's popular movie theatre.

"Walnut Creek feels like a safer place but it sometimes does happen and it is scary to think it does happen here you know," said Carrozza.
