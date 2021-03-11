Shooting prompts closure of Sycamore Valley Rd. in Danville

DANVILLE, Calif. (KGO) -- Danville police are on the scene of a shooting that has prompted the closure of Sycamore Valley Road between Brookside and San Ramon Valley Boulevard.

The shooting happened at Sycamore Valley Road and Camino Ramon, the Contra Costa County Sheriff's Dept. says.

Police are warning people to avoid the area.

No further information was provided.

Stay with ABC7 News for updates on this developing story.

