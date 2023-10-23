  • Watch Now

1 hurt in shooting near 16th St. BART station, transit agency says

Monday, October 23, 2023 6:11PM
1 hurt in shooting near 16th St. BART station, agency says
One person is injured following a shooting near the 16th St. BART station in San Francisco, police said.

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- One person is injured following a shooting near the 16th St. BART station in San Francisco, authorities said on Monday.

BART police say a man in his 20's was shot on the street level plaza near the 16th St. Mission BART station around 11 a.m.

He suffered non-life threatening injuries, police said.

BART says no arrests have been made as the suspect fled in a vehicle.

Authorities say the shooting does not appear related to BART "except that it occurred near the station."

Service was not affected.

