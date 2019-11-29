Shopping

3 apps to help you save money when online shopping

By
Before you head out the door to do some holiday shopping, there are three great apps and websites you should know about to save money and time.

Rakuten

Rakuten is a Japanese company and a legitimate marketplace.

They bought Ebates, so everything you buy, you get a little cash back.

They pay out in PayPal or check.

Slickdeals
Slickdeals is a crowd-sourced app where members themselves vote on what's a good deal.

Editors also pick the best deals they find.

In the last week, some of the big markdowns have been on T.V.'s, marked down as much as a thousand dollars.

You have to keep checking back on the site, their front page of deals is constantly changing.

Wikibuy
Wikibuy is a plug-in you can download into the chrome browser.

It compares all prices all across the web, everywhere from Amazon to eBay.

You can find some items for up to $40 cheaper.

ABC13's Samica Knight's favorite of those three is Slick Deals because everyone adds in deals as they find them, making it a group effort to save money.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
shoppinghoustonholiday shoppingapponline shoppingblack friday
Copyright © 2019 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
UK police: Several wounded in stabbing near London Bridge
5 arrested after armed robbery outside Target in Fremont
Black Friday 2019 deals shopping guide
AccuWeather forecast: Atmospheric River event this weekend
Broken water main floods homes in SF's Potrero Hill
Some stores start Black Friday deals on Thanksgiving with pressure from online competition
San Jose family with terminally ill son gets holiday decorations stolen, then big surprise
Show More
Special 'thank you' to those working this Thanksgiving holiday
Track the rain on Live Doppler 7
1st Atmospheric River of season to hit Bay Area this weekend
VIDEO: Turkey saves driver from ticket in Livermore
ABC7 partners with Bay Area food banks for annual food drive
More TOP STORIES News