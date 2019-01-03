SHOPPING

48 diamond bracelets accidentally mailed to Mississippi man

EMBED </>More Videos

Atlanta-based Jewelry Unlimited accidentally sent 48 diamond bracelets to a Mississippi man.

OLIVE BRANCH, Miss. --
A Mississippi man who ordered his wife a $2,000 diamond bracelet for Christmas was accidentally sent a few more diamonds than expected.

Forty-eight bracelets were mailed to Dale Dickerson, an alderman in Olive Branch, who had ordered just one bracelet from Atlanta-based Jewelry Unlimited. Jewelry unlimited, indeed.

RELATED: Man turns in $10,000 cash found in purse on NY subway platform

"I stood there and just stared at it for, I don't know, several seconds, 'cause I didn't know what to do. I literally just stared at it and just dumbfounded," Dickerson told WATN-TV.

The bracelets arrived in a box without paperwork, just a handwritten label inside.

After he caught his breath, Dickerson called the company.

"A manager came on and I could tell he had a lot of panic in his voice," he said.

In this email, the manager thanked Dickerson for his honesty. He sent the bracelets back and Jewelry Unlimited sent the Dickersons a pair of diamond earrings as a thank you.

"I love the bracelet but you know 48 would've looked better, wouldn't it? No, hahaha I'm kidding. I love the bracelet," joked wife Sherry Dickerson.

Still, the Dickersons aren't sure how this happened.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
shoppingdiamondsu.s. & worldpostal servicebuzzworthyMississippi
SHOPPING
FINNEY'S FRIDAY FREE STUFF: Nonni's Biscotti, Mamma Chia's Organic Vitality Beverage
Report: holiday sales reach 6-year high
What to know about returning those unwanted holiday gifts
Post-Christmas sales bring out shoppers in Bay Area
More Shopping
Top Stories
Rep. Nancy Pelosi elected Speaker of the House
Warriors fans line up early for tickets to Curry's party in Oakland
Bay Area to get soaked by series of storms
Historic congresswomen celebrate first day at work
Parents speak out after boy dies from smell of cooking fish
Suspect arrested in NYC caught-on-camera tantrum over bagel
Stock losses widen as Apple plunges after warning of iPhone sales slowdown in China
Chase suspect runs over person on surface streets in LA
Show More
SoCal congressman reintroduces impeachment articles against Trump
Domestic violence charge dropped against ex-49er Reuben Foster
Earthquake early warning app for LA County available for download
Jan. 6 reportedly will be busiest day of year for online dating
State water managers to conduct first snow survey
More News