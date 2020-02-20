Shopping

Contigo recalls 5.7-million kids water bottles due to choking hazard

Close to 6-million children's water bottles are being recalled because they pose a choking hazard.

The recall involves Contigo Kids Cleanable Water Bottles and their replacement lids.

The affected bottles have a black spout base and black spout cover.

According to the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC), the silicone spout can detach and potentially lead to choking.

Officials say they received more than 400 reports of the spout detaching.

Consumers are now advised to stop using the bottles right away.

But the statement says they can reach out to Contigo to receive a replacement.

These water bottles were affected by another recall last August when consumers received replacement lids.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
shoppingproduct recallsrecallu.s. & worldconsumer
Copyright © 2020 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Suspect arrested after woman sexually assaulted at Fremont gym
Morgan Stanley to buy E-Trade for $13 billion
Why climate change matters in Democratic Primary
Crews locate body of second firefighter killed in Central Calif. fire
Residents fed up with crime in SJ neighborhood, demand change
Bay Area Democrats weigh in on latest debate
Bloomberg, Sanders under fierce attack at Democrats' Nevada debate
Show More
AP FACT CHECK: Dems' debate flubs; Trump untruths at rally
Suspect turns himself in after woman found dead at SJ Airbnb
12 cruise evacuees testing for possible coronavirus at local hospitals
FasTrak case set to begin as judge refuses to dismiss lawsuit
Alemany deck replacement expected to create SF traffic delays
More TOP STORIES News