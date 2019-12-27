Shopping

Post-holiday deals: Clothes, tech on sale at Best Buy, Macy's, Amazon

Christmas may be over, but the holiday deals aren't done!

Whether you're exchanging a gift or snagging something left off of your list, you can still save this season with these post-Christmas deals:

  • 50% off sale items at J. Crew
  • 60% off markdowns at the Gap
  • 40% to 60% off Macy's discounted fashion, handbags and jewelry
  • Save up to $500 on smart TVs at Best Buy. Some 55-inch smart TVs are selling for as low as $299! Also, Xbox One console bundles are up to $150 off.
  • Amazon is offering up to $20 off Apple AirPods, and Echo Dots are on sale for only $25.
