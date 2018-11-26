Cyber Monday is here! Amazon will be busy today. Last year on this day, amazon sold 961 items per second. They predict that this year will be even busier. pic.twitter.com/zrGxL1pkpV — Amy Hollyfield (@amyhollyfield) November 26, 2018

It's Cyber Monday, and Americans are predicted to spend a record amount online.Online sales are up nearly 24 percent from last year, and Monday's sales are expected to bring in almost $8 billion during this crucial time for retailers.Many of those purchases will happen through Amazon.Last year on this day, Amazon sold 961 items per second. They predict that this year will be even busier.There will be 800 employees working each shift at Amazon's fulfillment center in Tracy to fulfill Cyber Monday orders.Watch the video above to see all the action.