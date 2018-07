Black Friday in July, also known as Amazon Prime Day, kicks off Monday at noon.The online retail giant will be offering deep discounts for Prime members on more than a million products.Many of those deals will be Amazon brands like Fire TV, Fire tablets and Kindle e-readers.You can get some early deals now, like the Echo Show for $130 and free PC games from Twitch.If you aren't a Prime member, some vendors do discount products for all shoppers.