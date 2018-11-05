AMAZON

Amazon to offer free shipping for all holiday orders

EMBED </>More Videos

Amazon to offer free shipping for all holiday orders. Sarah Bloomquist reports during Action News at 5 p.m. on November 4, 2018.

Amazon is looking to boost holiday sales and add new Prime members by offering free shipping to all holiday orders arriving in time for Christmas.

The online retailers is waiving the minimum purchase requirement for free shipping beginning Monday.

The move makes hundreds of millions of items eligible for free shipping.

RELATED: Amazon Go opens up first California store in San Francisco

As for Prime members, they will get a holiday perk too.

More than 3-million items will be eligible for same-day delivery during the holiday season for Prime members.

See more stories, photos, and videos on Amazon.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
shoppingamazonshoppingtechnologybusinessu.s. & worldchristmashanukkah
(Copyright ©2018 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
AMAZON
No cashiers - Amazon Go opens up first California store in SF
California's first Amazon Go store may open soon in SF
Welch's debuts line of frozen avocados
Emmys: 'Mrs. Maisel,' 'Game of Thrones' among big winners
More amazon
SHOPPING
FINNEY'S FRIDAY FREE STUFF: LBK Nails, EverSmile WhitenFresh
Geoffrey's back! Kroger, Ralph's to sell exclusive Toys "R" Us toys
Which stores will be open, closed on Thanksgiving Day?
When it comes to warranties, a lifetime really isn't a lifetime
More Shopping
Top Stories
1 dead, 2 injured in San Rafael detox center shooting; suspect at large
Santa Clara County reports record voter registration numbers
AccuWeather Forecast: Warm & dry all week
What to watch on Bay Area ballots for 2018 elections
California's Proposition 8: A look at both sides
Who should recount elections: people ... or machines?
2018 VOTER GUIDE: A look at all the California propositions
Georgia Dem on racist robocall impersonating Oprah and if people think 'votes count'
Show More
Woman arrested for felony DUI after Hwy 4 crashes in Discovery Bay
Community rallies behind donut shop owner for sweet reason
Truck catches fire on eastbound lanes of Bay Bridge
'Share Your Ears' to help Disney, Make-A-Wish® grant more wishes
2 kids allegedly taken by mom in SJ still missing
More News