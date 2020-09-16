American Girl bringing 80s back with new doll

American Girl, the beloved brand known for helping girls grow up with confidence and character, and a wholly-owned subsidiary of Mattel, announced the launch of its first historical character in three years, Courtney Moore.Courtney is a total '80s girl whose big, bright, and bold ideas inspire today's girls to find their inner hero to accomplish great things.Growing up in 1986, Courtney's story reflects the pop culture of the decade from sky-high hair, neon-colored fashions, music television, and video gaming to major historical moments surrounding women in government and space exploration, as well as larger cultural shifts around blended families and emerging technology."Courtney Moore is the best gamer in the arcade. But in the real world, she needs to learn a thing or two before she can unleash her inner hero," the toy company wrote on its site.Fans can get Courtney in stores on Sept. 25.