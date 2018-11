Are you done with your holiday shopping yet?We are asking because the National Retail Federation says the holiday shopping season has gotten off to a "very strong" start, meaning a lot of you have already bought a lot!Cyber Monday also set a record for the biggest shopping day ever in Amazon's history.Since Thanksgiving, customers ordered more than 180 million items.Amazon is the world's biggest online retailer.NRF expects Americans to spend at least $717.45 billion during the holidays on things like toys, cloths, electronics and other gadgets and gifts.