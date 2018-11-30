WASHINGTON (KGO) --Are you done with your holiday shopping yet?
We are asking because the National Retail Federation says the holiday shopping season has gotten off to a "very strong" start, meaning a lot of you have already bought a lot!
Cyber Monday also set a record for the biggest shopping day ever in Amazon's history.
Since Thanksgiving, customers ordered more than 180 million items.
Amazon is the world's biggest online retailer.
NRF expects Americans to spend at least $717.45 billion during the holidays on things like toys, cloths, electronics and other gadgets and gifts.