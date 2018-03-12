7 ON YOUR SIDE

Ask Finney: Gap Insurance, Reimburse Disability Payments, Hair Straightener Return Policy

EMBED </>More Videos

7 On Your Side's Consumer Expert Michael Finney answers your consumer questions.

By
SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) --
7 On Your Side's Consumer Expert Michael Finney answers your consumer questions.

Question 1:

George asked us on Twitter: What is the purpose of Gap Insurance?

Answer 1:

Gap Insurance pays the *gap* between the amount you still owe on a car loan, and the actual current value of the car. Remember, the second you drive the car off the lot, it is worth less than you paid because it is now a used car. You pull off the lot, and get in an accident in a brand new $30,000 car, and your auto insurance may only pay $25,000. Some auto insurance policies are now offering the gap insurance as a bonus for signing-up.

Here are two links with more information about auto insurance coverage:
The Insurance Information Institute.
The California Department of Insurance:

Question 2:

Pete from Pinole asked: I was overpaid with my state disability payments. How can I reimburse the extra money I received?

Answer 2:

You can go to the Employment Development Department's website. You can make a payment online, by phone, or by mail. But, there is a chance you may not have to repay it. Slim chance, but still... so I want you to telephone or personally go to the EDD office.
Here is a link where you can find the nearest location to you. Good luck.

Question 3:

Therese from Rancho Cordova asked: I bought a hair straightener. The employee who sold it to me said I can return it. When I tried to the next day, the owner (who did not sell it to me), said no refunds. Can I get my money back?

Answer 3:

In California, every store gets to set its own return policy. However, for a restricted policy like that to stick, they must have signs up near the cash register that says, "no refunds." Do they have those? If not, go back and tell the owner I say she has to give you a refund.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
shopping7 On Your Sidepersonal financemoneyfinancehairinsurancecarsconsumerconsumer concernsSan FranciscoPinole
(Copyright ©2018 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
7 ON YOUR SIDE
Woman cancels trip to have surgery, travel insurance won't cover it
Consumer Reports reveals the secrets to getting your dishes sparkly clean
Consumer Catch-up: Straw ban on governor's desk, FDA extends EpiPen expirations
Why travel agents are still relevant
Choosing a Travel Agent
More 7 On Your Side
SHOPPING
Consumer Reports reveals the secrets to getting your dishes sparkly clean
FINNEY'S FRIDAY FREE STUFF: Bay Area Wedding Fairs, Monterey County Fair
Here are the hottest superhero, adventure toys in stores now
Girl buys toys from Amazon without parents' permission
DIY alarm systems gain popularity
More Shopping
Top Stories
Authorities: Mollie Tibbetts killed by Mexican in US illegally
Report: All Orchard Supply stores to close permanently
South Bay neighbors furious after sacred Mt. Umunhum disrespected by church members
'Killing him is too easy': Golden State Killer victim reacts to trial
Oakland friends, teachers, church members mourn loss of Mollie Tibbetts
Out of control? Trash on San Francisco streets turns heads
A's gift Khris Davis' jersey to Oakland boy who beat cancer
Woman cancels trip to have surgery, travel insurance won't cover it
Show More
Former Santa Rita inmate describes giving birth in isolation cell
SF mayor demands improvements to Muni service
VIDEO: See what tired, hungry California firefighters eat
Southwest changes early bird check-in with upped fees
Consumer Reports reveals the secrets to getting your dishes sparkly clean
More News