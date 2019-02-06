RECALL

Barbie camper recall: 'Wheels can continue to run after the foot pedal is released'

EMBED </>More Videos

Power Wheels Barbie Dream Camper recalled. Matt O'Donnell reports during Action News Mornings on February 6, 2019.

Fisher-Price has issued a voluntary recall of its Children's Power Wheels Barbie Dream Campers due to concerns that a child could get hurt.

The company has received 17 reports that the power wheels kept running after the pedal was released, according to a release by the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission.

The recalled product, which was sold exclusively at Walmart, is hot pink with blue accents and has a grey foot pedal. It has a Barbie logo on the back.

To know if you have the exact product that was recalled, look for the model number printed on a label under the hood. The recall is for model number FRC29.

The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission said anyone who owns the recalled product should discontinue use and follow Fisher-Price's instructions to get free repairs.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
shoppingtoysbarbierecallchildrenmattel
RECALL
FDA expands dog food recall for elevated vitamin D
Infant liquid ibuprofen recalled over safety concerns
Tyson chicken nuggets recalled, may contain rubber
What to know about Listeria
More recall
SHOPPING
Watch the Super Bowls ads that got people talking
FINNEY'S FRIDAY FREE STUFF: Earplay chamber music, Peter's kettle corn
Sears Through the Years: 7 Things to Know
48 diamond bracelets accidentally mailed to Mississippi man
More Shopping
Top Stories
Cold night in the Bay Area could bring a hidden danger to the roads
SF couple recounts rescue from Mendocino National Forest
FACT CHECK: 2019 State of the Union address
Black ice concern overnight in the Bay Area
Family, friends say goodbye to father of 7 killed in crash in San Francisco
SF family's new carbon monoxide detectors didn't alarm despite high levels in condo
Pres. Trump urges Americans to 'choose greatness' in State of the Union
Oakland Ed Fund's executive dir. talks about importance of celebrating African American authors
Show More
NBA announces fields for 3-Point, Slam Dunk, Skills Challenge events on All-Star Weekend
Stunning video shows snow-covered hillsides around Bay Area
Pavelski scores in overtime, leads Sharks past Jets 3-2
San Jose mayor considers Hyperloop to ease congestion
Daughter mourns loss of father after attack on Napa trail
More News