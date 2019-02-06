The company has received 17 reports that the power wheels kept running after the pedal was released, according to a release by the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission.
#Recall announced with @USCPSC for Power Wheels Barbie Dream Camper. The Power Wheels can continue to run after the foot pedal has been released, which could cause injury. Visit https://t.co/UzVPslpRX8 for more info about how to have your Power Wheels vehicle repaired for free. pic.twitter.com/K5QWJ3veg3— Fisher-Price® (@FisherPrice) February 5, 2019
The recalled product, which was sold exclusively at Walmart, is hot pink with blue accents and has a grey foot pedal. It has a Barbie logo on the back.
To know if you have the exact product that was recalled, look for the model number printed on a label under the hood. The recall is for model number FRC29.
The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission said anyone who owns the recalled product should discontinue use and follow Fisher-Price's instructions to get free repairs.