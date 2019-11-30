Black Friday or Cyber Monday? Bay Area shoppers weigh in

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- Americans are expected to shop until they drop this holiday season-spending more than $87 billion between Black Friday and Cyber Monday. So, who says retail is dying?From the looks of it at Stonestown Galleria in San Francisco, the mall scene is still alive and well... just changing.On the outside, it's parking lot is gridlock with cars circling around and around in order to secure a spot. On the inside: sales galore. Nearly every shop window has a sign indicating a sale or discount.Shoppers on Black Friday, as always are on a mission."I had to get purchase some heart earrings for my birthday tomorrow, happy birthday to meeeee!" squeals Michelle Williams who is with her sister and brother-in-law.While it's true more people are going online to shop up 15 percent from 2018, merchants are offering more deals to lure in happy customers."People are coming in with a good attitude looking to spend money!" says a children's bookseller.We asked the mother of an older set of kids, one who is 20-years-old why they're still excited to take pics with old St. Nick."YES, and they want to continue to do this as long as they can. It's ridiculous but we want to do it for all four of them!" smiles mom.Consumers have already spent $2 billion shopping online this Black Friday. Even so-a lot of shoppers said they wanted to go to the mall so they can take a breather and relax!"I didn't think it would be that crowded actually and I was right. I also like instantaneous... I don't like waiting for online purchases." Says one woman, who scored BOGO deals at Victoria's Secret.Others say-they shop in-person because you'll never know what you'll get."We won a raffle at the Minoso!" beaming as he clutches a giant Spiderman plush toy twice the size of his body.To the man who probably knows the best. Mr. Clause himself who is sitting for holiday portraits? He says he knows why shoppers are in a good mood and still want to shop in-store."Shoppers like that one-on-one experience with all their merchants and Santa is here and shopping at the same time!"Another reason why we're seeing shoppers pack the stores despite online sales going up year after year? There are six fewer shopping days between now and Christmas and this year compared to last year.When it comes to finding the best deal, is it online or in-store? We purchased a plush donut pillow on sale for $14.99 marked down 40% along with the entire store. Online the same exact price.It's just a matter of taste: shop in pajamas in the comfort of your own home, or in store for the experience.