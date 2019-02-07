Concord woman says flowers delivered to daughter not what she ordered

A Bay Area woman who thought she was ordering a bouquet of roses online ended up getting one rose and an assortment of other flowers instead. She contacted 7 On Your Side's Michael Finney for help.Lynda Roy spends time in the garden in Concord enjoying the fruits of her lemon tree. Gardening is also something her daughter Barbara enjoys, so for her birthday, Lynda sent Barbara flowers."I thought, aww, my mom sent me flowers on my birthday. That's so sweet," Barbara said.Lynda received a picture from her daughter of the flowers that were delivered."There's one rose. There was a bunch of carnations, a lily, and a gerbera daisy," she said.Lynda says the picture she saw online of the bouquet was different."All roses and oak leaves."She called Flowershopping.com to let them know they sent the wrong flowers. But she says the company told her the bouquet it sent fell within their substitution policy.That policy reads, "Occasionally, substitutions may be necessary... Due to the availability of certain flowers. In single-flower arrangements, such as an all rose bouquet, or orchids, we will make every attempt to match the flower type, but may substitute with another color.""There was nothing about the order that adhered to the substitution policy," Lynda said.Flowershopping.com currently has an F rating from the BBB with some customer complaints very similar to Lynda's.Lynda says the company first offered to give her a 10 percent refund. It would later up that offer to 15 percent and then 25 percent. She refused and demanded a 100 percent refund.Joe Ridout of Consumer Action says people ordering flowers online may save money, but are also taking a risk."You can't be confident what is in the picture is exactly what the flowers are going to look like. If you go to the florist, you can pick out exactly what you want."Ridout said it's possible to ask for a refund through your credit card company.Lynda did that and also called 7 On Your Side.Before she knew it, 100 percent of what she paid was credited back into her account."That's my mom," said Barbara. "She is someone who's not afraid to pursue what's right. "I love my mom."We reached out to Flowershopping.com several times for comment, but they did not get back to us.