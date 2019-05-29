CONSUMER CATCH-UP: Baby sleep sack recalled, rideshare costs expected to plummet, and Apple releases a new iPod

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- American Apparel baby sleep sack recalled for burn risk
American Apparel is recalling baby sleep sacks due for failing to meet flammability standards, posing a burn risk to children.
The sleep sack, branded as American Apparel "Baby Rib Collection" and manufactured by Gildan Activewear, was sold exclusively on AmericanApparel.com. The sleep sack came in sizes for 6 to 12 months, and has "American Apparel" and "Baby Rib Collection" printed on the neck label.
Consumers should immediately stop the use of the sleep sacks and keep them out of reach of children. They can contact American Apparel for a full refund or for a replacement. Gildan Activewear is contacting all known purchasers directly.
American Apparel can be contacted at 833-222-7760 from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. PT Monday through Friday, or at service@americanapparel.com.
Cost of rideshares expected to plummet by 2030, according to report
The cost to take an Uber or Lyft could drop by 80 percent over the next decade, according to analysts.
Global bank UBS ran a "massive simulation" to estimate the trajectory of the rideshare industry, taking into consideration the impact of soon-to-come "robo-taxis."
The value of the "robo-taxi" market could grow to $2 trillion by 2030, according to their report. What this means for consumers is that the cost of a ride could plunge by as much as 80 percent - making an Uber or Lyft trip about the same as public transportation.
A new iPod -- and a possible new "dark mode" feature for Apple
Apple has officially announced a new iPod - and leaked screenshots reveal a new feature for Apple's iOS platform.
Apple announced Tuesday it is releasing a new iPod Touch, its first since 2015. iPods' smaller size and cheaper price tag makes the device more appealing to a different segment of the consumer market than the iPhone.
The new music players will run on an A10 Fusion chip, which is already in use in older iPhones. But adding this chip to the iPod will improve performance over the last iPod to be released, which ran on an A8 chip. Apple says that the new iPod will run twice as fast as its predecessor. It will also have increased storage, with an option for 256 GB, the most available so far. The new iPods will retail for $199 for a 32 GB option, and $399 for the 256 GB option, and are expected to become available later this week.
Apple-watchers are anticipating another new offering from the company, thanks to leaked screenshots. 9to5Mac obtained screenshots of Apple's upcoming mobile operating system, iOS 13. The screenshots show what appears to be a "system-wide dark mode" that will make apps look better in low light. Many individual applications already offer "dark mode" or "night mode," but this anticipated new feature will adjust the display at an operating system level.
