CONSUMER CATCH-UP: California's 'single payer' plan for prescriptions, Walmart raises prices due to tariffs, FDA must fastrack e-cigarette review

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) --Governor Gavin Newsom wants to slash prescription prices.ABC7 News was at Laguna Honda Hospital in San Francisco, where it was announced that San Francisco, Santa Clara and Alameda Counties have joined Newsom's "single-purchaser system" for prescription drugs.It allows the state to directly negotiate with manufacturers.Newsom says the state has been spending more than 13-billion dollars a year on prescription drugs. "We project in our budget we just submitted, we will save conservatively, $393 million because of this purchasing effort," the governor said.According to the Kaiser Family Foundation, American families have seen their prescription drug costs nearly doubled since the year 2000.Prices will be going up at Walmart.America's largest retailer today said it is raising prices on some products because of the new tariffs on Chinese goods. Walmart is not specifying which items will cost more.This comes as Walmart's earnings topped Wall Street expectations; the company reported a first-quarter net income of $3.8 billion.A federal judge has ruled the Food and Drug Administration must speed-up its review of the health impact of electronic cigarettes. The judge says the FDA is shirking its legal duty by delaying its review of vaping products by several years.The ruling represents a victory for public health groups, like the American Academy of Pediatrics, who are suing the agency over this delay.