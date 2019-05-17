7 On Your Side

CONSUMER CATCH-UP: California's 'single payer' plan for prescriptions, Walmart raises prices due to tariffs, FDA must fastrack e-cigarette review

By and Simone Chavoor
SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- Bay Area counties join California "single-purchaser" system for prescriptions

Governor Gavin Newsom wants to slash prescription prices.

ABC7 News was at Laguna Honda Hospital in San Francisco, where it was announced that San Francisco, Santa Clara and Alameda Counties have joined Newsom's "single-purchaser system" for prescription drugs.

It allows the state to directly negotiate with manufacturers.

Newsom says the state has been spending more than 13-billion dollars a year on prescription drugs. "We project in our budget we just submitted, we will save conservatively, $393 million because of this purchasing effort," the governor said.

According to the Kaiser Family Foundation, American families have seen their prescription drug costs nearly doubled since the year 2000.



Walmart to raise prices because of tariffs

Prices will be going up at Walmart.

America's largest retailer today said it is raising prices on some products because of the new tariffs on Chinese goods. Walmart is not specifying which items will cost more.

This comes as Walmart's earnings topped Wall Street expectations; the company reported a first-quarter net income of $3.8 billion.



FDA must fast-track review of e-cigarettes, judge rules

A federal judge has ruled the Food and Drug Administration must speed-up its review of the health impact of electronic cigarettes. The judge says the FDA is shirking its legal duty by delaying its review of vaping products by several years.

The ruling represents a victory for public health groups, like the American Academy of Pediatrics, who are suing the agency over this delay.



Take a look at more stories and videos by Michael Finney and 7 On Your Side.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
shoppingsan franciscoe cigarettesvapingvaporizerchina7 on your sidewalmartconsumersafetyhealthfdaprescription drugsdrugsconsumer concerns
Copyright © 2019 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
RELATED
CONSUMER CATCH-UP: Electric car program, FDA to test frozen berries, Google's security key vulnerability
CONSUMER CATCH-UP: South Shore Furniture recalls dressers for tipping safety hazard, Party City to close stores amid helium shortage, and more
CONSUMER CATCH-UP: Igloo recalls coolers for suffocation risk, new tariff threat could affect consumer electronics and toys, and more
CONSUMER CATCH-UP: Google brings Nest under single brand - and disrupts third-party integrations, makers of Pam sued over 'exploding' cans of cooking spray, and more
7 ON YOUR SIDE
Making the most out of your credit card points
FINNEY'S FRIDAY FREE STUFF: Tickets to Lil Duval at the Paramount, tickets to The Flyer - San Francisco
CONSUMER CATCH-UP: IRS warns Bitcoin users to pay their taxes, Regal Cinemas offers 'unlimited' movie program, and more
CONSUMER CATCH-UP: Samsung's foldable phone to launch, FitBits may not work on darker skin tones, and more
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Students from SF confess to stabbing officer in Rome, Italian police say
Family, friends react to arrest of Bay Area men charged with murder of Italian police officer
Building a Better Bay Area: Housing Crisis
Who is Finnegan Lee Elder?
Extreme heat heading to Bay Area, officials warn residents to brace for blazing temps
Driver who left scene after SF crash that injured 4 turns herself in
SF mayor talks safety with Civic Center merchants, residents
Show More
San Francisco Marathon expected to impact weekend traffic
President Trump threatens France with new tax on wine
LAPD officer killed, 1 other person wounded in Lincoln Heights
David Ortiz released from hospital for home rehabilitation
'Baby Shark' is being turned into a cereal
More TOP STORIES News