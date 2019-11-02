CONSUMER CATCH-UP: Capital One experiences outage, Toll House cookie dough recalled, and Google urges Chrome users to update due to security flaws

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- Capital One experiences glitch that prevented customers from accessing accounts
Capital One experienced a technical glitch today that prevented some customers from accessing their accounts, and now appear to be resolved.
According to the company's Twitter account this morning: "Capital One is experiencing a technical issue impacting customer money movement, including direct deposits, and the ability for some customers to access accounts. We are actively working to resolve the issue and restore all services. We greatly apologize for the inconvenience."
Shortly after noon, Capital One tweeted: "The technical issues impacting some of our services have been resolved. If you continue to experience any difficulties, please reach out to us. We sincerely apologize for the inconvenience."
Angry customers tweeted at the company, expressing the frustration that this was happening on a Friday and also on the first of the month, when many people get paid - and have bills due.
Capital One said that customers would not be responsible for "for any late fees associated with this issue."
Toll House cookie dough recalled due to rubber pieces
Nestle is recalling its pre-made Toll House cookie dough after food-grade pieces of rubber were reportedly found in it.
The recall affects Toll House Cookie Dough bars, tubs, and tube-shaped "chubs" as well as M&M's branded cookie dough, with batch codes between 9189 through 9295.
Consumers with affected product are advised to dispose of it immediately, and to retain their proof of purchase and contact Nestle customer service at nestleproductinquiry@casupport.com or 1-800-681-1676.
Google urges Chrome users to update browser after security flaws found
Google is warning users of its popular Chrome web browser to update it after two serious security flaws were discovered.
Google said that it was keeping bug details restricted until most users have upgraded their browsers, but a U.S. Department of Homeland Security Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency statement says the update "addresses vulnerabilities that an attacker could exploit to take control of an affected system."
Users can manually trigger an update by going to "Help" and clicking "About Google Chrome."
