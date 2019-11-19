7 On Your Side

CONSUMER CATCH-UP: Cat food recalled due to salmonella, consumers warned of counterfeit fire extinguishers, and Dodge minivans recalled for loose seats

By and Simone Chavoor
SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- Quest Beef cat food recalled due to salmonella risk

Pet food manufacturer Go Raw is recalling its Quest Beef cat food due to a salmonella risk.

The food was shipped and sold in stores nationwide. Samples of the food taken in Minnesota tested positive for salmonella, according to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration. However, later samples taken in Utah tested negative. "Salmonella is not evenly distributed throughout a lot, which is why it could have been found on a small sample that the Minnesota department of agriculture took," the FDA said.

Customers with affected product should return it for a refund or throw it away. The recalled cat food bears the code UPC 6-91730-17101-8, Lot N128.

Salmonella poses a risk to both cats and the humans that handle the food. Both humans and cats infected with salmonella may exhibit symptoms such as diarrhea, vomiting, decreased appetite, abdominal pain, and fever.



Experts warn of counterfeit fire extinguishers

Underwriters Laboratories (UL) is warning consumers of counterfeit fire extinguishers.

The consumer rating organization says that fire extinguishers have been found in South America that were fraudulently labeled with the marks of American extinguisher manufacturers such as Amerex, Kidde, and Buckeye. The counterfeits also bear the UL certification seal for the United States and Canada, despite not having been evaluated by the laboratory. UL warns that these extinguishers could have been distributed in other countries.

UL has posted photos on their website to help identify the counterfeit extinguishers. They recommend removing any phony extinguishers from service immediately.



Dodge minivans recalled due to possible seat, seatbelt failure

Dodge is recalling over 30,000 2019 Grand Caravan minivans due to improperly welded seats that could dislodge in a crash.

The seats are mounted to the floor using a part called a seat striker. Some minivans' strikers were improperly welded. That could lead to the second- or third-row seats coming loose in a crash; in these instances, the seat belts would also be unable to restrain passengers.

Customers with affected vehicles can contact Dodge customer service at 800-853-1403. Dealers will weld a reinforcement to the seat strikers to secure them free of charge.



