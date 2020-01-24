CONSUMER CATCH-UP: Consumers plan to spend $17.2 billion on the Super Bowl, FedEx warns of 'delivery tracking' scam, and FTC returned $232 million to defrauded consumers

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) --Nearly 194 million adults say they have plans for watching the Super Bowl -- and their projected budget is about $17.2 billion.Consumers are planning to spend an average of $88.65 each as they celebrate; 80% on food and beverages. 19% plan to throw a party, and 27% plan to attend a party. Other costs include team apparel and accessories (11%), TVs (9%), decorations (8%), and furniture (6%).Last year, the average spend for an individual was $81.30.FedEx has issued a warning to its customers, stating that there is a new scam that tries to lure them in with fake package tracking info.Consumers are receiving texts and emails with phone "tracking codes" and links to their "delivery preferences." The link sends them to a fake Amazon survey, that then prompts the victims to enter in their credit card information in order to claim a "free" product.FedEx says these texts and emails are not legit, and that the company does not send unsolicited texts or emails. Those who received these messages should delete them unopened, and report them to abuse@fedex.com.New data released by the Federal Trade Commission shows that they were able to refund $232 million to consumers last year.The Federal Trade Commission Act, first passed in 1914, created the FTC and authorized them to pursue refunds from companies that harm consumers. In 2019, 1.9 million consumers cashed checks from the FTC that they received as a result of their law enforcement actions. The amount returned over the last four years is more than $1 billion.The FTC also noted that it received 3.2 million reports to its Consumer Sentinel Network last year. The Consumer Sentinel Network is "a database that receives reports directly from consumers, as well as from federal, state, and local law enforcement agencies and a number of private partners." 1.7 million of these reports were reports of fraud. Out of all the reports, the top categories were "identity theft, imposter scams, telephone and mobile services, online shopping, and credit bureaus."