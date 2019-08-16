CONSUMER CATCH-UP: Credit Karma exposes user data, and WalletHub lists cheapest, most expensive cars to insure

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) --A "technical issue" has exposed the personal data of some Credit Karma users, including their credit scores.According to credit monitoring service Credit Karma, a "limited number" of people were shown other users' credit reports after logging in. Information like names, addresses, credit scores, and other credit factors were exposed. No Social Security numbers or account numbers were shown, says the company.Credit Karma said that less than 0.5 percent of their users were affected. They will be notifying those whose information was exposed, and said that the issue is now fixed. A Credit Karma spokesperson said there was no evidence of a data breach.WalletHub has released a report of the cheapest and most expensive cars to insure.WalletHub analyzed insurance quotes from 10 major insurance providers for 26 of the best-selling vehicles of the last decade for their report. They found that the cheapest cars to insure in 2019 are the Subaru Forester ($1,774 average yearly premium), Dodge Grand Caravan ($1,786), and Honda Odyssey ($1,800).The most expensive cars to insure are the Lexus LS, with an annual premium of $3,308, and the BMW X5 at $2,539 per year.When looking at car types, minivans were the cheapest to insure, and coupes were the most expensive.