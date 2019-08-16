7 On Your Side

CONSUMER CATCH-UP: Credit Karma exposes user data, and WalletHub lists cheapest, most expensive cars to insure

By and Simone Chavoor
SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- Credit Karma glitch showed users the information, credit scores of other users

A "technical issue" has exposed the personal data of some Credit Karma users, including their credit scores.

According to credit monitoring service Credit Karma, a "limited number" of people were shown other users' credit reports after logging in. Information like names, addresses, credit scores, and other credit factors were exposed. No Social Security numbers or account numbers were shown, says the company.

Credit Karma said that less than 0.5 percent of their users were affected. They will be notifying those whose information was exposed, and said that the issue is now fixed. A Credit Karma spokesperson said there was no evidence of a data breach.



RELATED: Southwest adding new flights to Hawaii with $99 fares from Bay Area



WalletHub report reveals cheapest, most expensive cars to insure

WalletHub has released a report of the cheapest and most expensive cars to insure.

WalletHub analyzed insurance quotes from 10 major insurance providers for 26 of the best-selling vehicles of the last decade for their report. They found that the cheapest cars to insure in 2019 are the Subaru Forester ($1,774 average yearly premium), Dodge Grand Caravan ($1,786), and Honda Odyssey ($1,800).

The most expensive cars to insure are the Lexus LS, with an annual premium of $3,308, and the BMW X5 at $2,539 per year.

When looking at car types, minivans were the cheapest to insure, and coupes were the most expensive.



Take a look at more stories and videos by Michael Finney and 7 On Your Side.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
shoppingauto newsautomotiveairline7 on your sideconsumersalesinsuranceair travelpersonal financecardata breachsouthwest airlinesconsumer concerns
Copyright © 2019 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
RELATED
CONSUMER CATCH-UP: CFPB delays rule to make car title loans less risky, Chase forgives Canadians' debt, and more
CONSUMER CATCH-UP: Ford recalls SUVs with rollaway risk, IRS may revoke passports of those with major tax debt, and more
CONSUMER CATCH-UP: FCC and FEMA to test emergency alert system, finances seen as one of the most taboo topics, and Google outlines efforts to go carbon-neutral
CONSUMER CATCH-UP: CFPB rule change might make it harder to get mortgages, Poshmark hacked, and more
7 ON YOUR SIDE
Airfare Myths that could cost you
QUICK TIP: Late summer shopping deals
Uber and Lyft drivers warn of crackdown
Tips to save and recover your computer data
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Crews stop forward progress of SJ fire
Record-setting heat hits Bay Area for 2nd straight day
Jeffrey Epstein's autopsy report reveals new details
AccuWeather Forecast: Warm days continue with relief coming this weekend
July was hottest month on Earth since records began: NOAA
Dale Earnhardt Jr. OK after plane skids off runway, catches fire
Southwest offering $99 Hawaii flights from Bay Area
Show More
Crews cap gas leak that prompted evacuations in SF
9th NYPD officer dies by suicide this year, mayor speaks out
'Hollywood Ripper' convicted in gruesome fatal stabbings, attempted murder
Gov. Newsom calls attack on SF woman 'very serious issue'
Lakers' DeMarcus Cousins seriously injures knee, sources tell ESPN
More TOP STORIES News