CONSUMER CATCH-UP: CVS recalls eyedrops, Apple warns of spoofed calls, and Tesla could become part of Walt Disney World

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- CVS recalls eyedrops over sterility concerns
CVS Health is recalling 30 kinds of eyedrops and ointments over concerns the products may not be sterile.
Altaire Pharmaceuticals Inc. is voluntarily recalling the CVS-branded products, following recent recalls of Altaire products at Walgreens and Walmart. Though there have been no reports of consumers with adverse affects, the Food and Drug administration determined there were issues the quality assurance, indicating a lack of sterility.
Some affected products are CVS Health Natural Tears Lubricant Eye Drops, CVS Health Lubricant Eye Drops for Mild to Moderate Dry Eye, and CVS Health Overnight Lubricating Eye Ointment. For a full list of recalled products, visit the FDA's recall notice.
Consumers who own these products can contact Altair Pharmaceuticals Inc. by calling 1-800-258-2471 Monday thru Friday from 8:30 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. ET, or e-mailing otcdruggist@aol.com.
Apple warns of scam calls coming from spoofed "Apple Customer Service"
Apple is the latest company to be spoofed in a robocall scam.
Consumers have reported receiving calls warning them of suspicious activity on their iCloud account or iPhones. After a recorded message from "Apple Support," an agent comes on the line to ask for personal account information.
Apple stated that the company does not make unsolicited calls to users. They encourage users who receive spoofed calls from "Apple" to report them on their website.
As with all robocall scams, consumers should use caution when answering calls from unfamiliar numbers, and should never give out personal information during an unsolicited call.
Tesla in talks to transform Walt Disney World ride
The Walt Disney Company is reportedly in talks with Tesla to change the cars on their Tomorrowland Speedway ride into min-Teslas.
The Tomorrowland Speedway at the Walt Disney World Resort near Orlando, Florida currently features gas-powered go-karts that visitors can drive around a racetrack. This new partnership would replace those karts with "Tesla Model S for Kids" battery-powered ride-on cars built by Radio Flyer, making the ride all-electric.
According to reports, this move will make for an overall improved rider experience, as the new electric cars create less noise and pollution.
